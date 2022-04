MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a virtual jail tour.

They say it’s a chance to go behind the scenes and see the inner workings of the jail without having to wear handcuffs first.

You can follow the tour Friday night on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and Instagram Stories. They hope to start around 6:00 p.m.

They say you can also send in your questions and comments and let them know what portions of the jail you’d like to see.