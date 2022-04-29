Rogue Valley Bike Swap returns Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Bike Swap is coming back this year after a two-year hiatus.

At the 30th annual bike swap, you’ll be able to buy, sell, or donate bikes, parts, and accessories.

You’ll also be able to test ride an e-bike and have the opportunity to register your bike with the Ashland Police Department.

The bike swap will be this Saturday, April 29, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Ashland Parks and Rec Grove parking lot, located at 1195 East Main Street.

For more information, visit https://rvtd.org/way-to-go/events-and-campaigns/rogue-valley-bike-swap/