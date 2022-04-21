Jackson County launches ‘well assistance’ program

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is letting the public know about grants available through its “Domestic and Public Well Assistance Program.”

It’s offering up to $7,500 per person to well owners who faced challenges with their domestic and public wells last year.

The money can be used to repair existing wells or even construct new ones.

The state provided the following criteria for participation for those who experienced hardship during the 2021 drought:

One of the following must be applicable: The residential property was occupied by the legal owner as their primary residence during the 2021 declared Drought, and the residence uses a domestic use well for residential needs The residential property was occupied by a family member of the legal owner during the 2021 declared Drought, and the residence uses a domestic use well for residential needs There existed a legal agreement between the legal property owner and a renter of a property during the 2021 declared Drought, and the residence uses a domestic use well for residential needs The well existed within a Public Water System and was registered as an active well for domestic use during the 2021 declared Drought And you have filed a Dry Well Report via one of the two options below: The legal owner contacted the Jackson County Watermaster’s office and registered a dry well or slow recharge domestic well complaint during the 2021 declared Drought; or The legal owner completed a Dry Well Reporting Form on the Oregon Water Resources Department web page at: https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/programs/GWWL/Pages/drywell.aspx During the 2021 declared drought, If the Legal owner did not file a well complaint but is or has experienced well issues after April 13, 2021, as a result of the 2021 declared Drought, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Jackson County Watermaster’s office. DETERMINING ELIGIBILITY Financial compensation will be established based on the following criteria: A complaint was made, or a Dry Well Form was submitted due to the 2021 declared Drought. The legal owner incurred financial costs due to issues with a domestic well as a result of the 2021 declared Drought. The legal owner is seeking financial assistance to address their well issues due to the 2021 declared Drought. WELL OWNER PROCESS If you are an interested Domestic Well owner, you may obtain an application form from the Jackson County Watermaster Website at: Services – Watermaster (jacksoncountyor.org) OR the Jackson County Watermaster’s Office at 10 S Oakdale Avenue, Room 309, in Medford. You must complete this application and provide all the information and documentation requested to become eligible for financial compensation. Required information and documentation include a w-9, receipts/invoices and proof of payment, or estimate from a well driller, pump installer, or other professional, and any other supporting documentation you may have. Submit your application and other documents by either emailing [email protected], or by mail or in-person to the Jackson County Watermaster’s Office at 10 South Oakdale Room 309, Medford OR 97501. JACKSON COUNTY PROCESS Jackson County will review your application and all supporting documentation for completeness following your submissions. They will determine if you meet the criteria and are eligible to participate in the Domestic and Public Well Assistance Program. Financial compensation will be awarded to qualified applicants on a first received basis, as long as funds are available. Funds may be taxable, so consider consulting with a tax advisor. AWARD By accepting funds, you agree to allow Jackson County staff access to the property to complete a compliance check as deemed necessary. The maximum award is limited to $7,500.00 per applicant, property owner, or public water system.

$7,500.00 toward new well construction due to an existing well going dry due to the 2021 declared Drought. $5,000.00 toward deepening an existing well that qualifies under Oregon Construction Standards (OAR Chapter 690, Divisions 200 through 230) due to the 2021 declared Drought. $1,500.00 toward installing a new holding tank, meeting the requirements of NSF Standard 61, as a result of the 2021 declared Drought. $2,000.00 toward treatment, including disinfection, Arsenic, Nitrate, Iron, and hardness removal; this includes well casing cleanout and reconditioning due to the 2021 declared Drought. $500.00 for hauled water due to a dry well during the 2021 declared drought.