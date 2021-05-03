Jackson County libraries open for browsing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Libraries in Jackson County are finally opening their doors once again.
Jackson County Library Services said starting Monday, May 3, all 15 libraries in the county will welcome patrons back inside with limited capacity.
Masks that completely cover the nose and mouth will be required for anyone over the age of 5 years old. For patrons who cannot wear a mask, the library can arrange for outside pick-up.
Computers will be available in library branches, but users will be limited to one hour per day.
Current hours are listed at http://www.jcls.org/hours-locations.
For more information, visit http://www.jcls.org or call 541-734-3990.