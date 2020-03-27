Jackson County now has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There are now seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
In a Friday morning update, Jackson County Public Health said there were three new coronavirus cases in the county.
While privacy laws are preventing health officials from releasing identifying details about the cases, they were able to give the following details: “Of the seven cases in Jackson County, three of the cases are between the ages of 50-59, three are between the ages of 70-79, and one between the ages of 30-39. Fifty-seven percent are male and 43% are female. Two of the seven cases acquired the infection through travel; the other five are community-acquired.”
Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County’s public health officer, said, “Jackson County has entered the phase of rapid community spread of COVID-19. What we are seeing now reflects how well we accomplished personal distancing a week ago. How well we isolate ourselves now will determine how much illness we have next week.”
Jackson County Public Health said the best way to protect your community is to stay home and practice social distancing.