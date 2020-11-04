Jackson County reports 8th COVID death

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County has reported an 8th death from COVID-19.
The patient died on November 2nd at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had tested positive on October 27th. She was a 69-year-old female with underlying medical conditions.
Jackson County also reported 52 new cases for November 3rd, 2020. This brings the total reported COVID-19 cases in Jackson County to 2,049. There was a lab processing error that led to one previously reported case being removed from the total count for the county.
Jackson County Public Health is conducting an investigation of a potential COVID-19 outbreak connected to Anderson Construction Co. There are 16 cases linked to the outbreak, which includes 13 employees and 3 close contacts.
Jackson County Public Health shared the following recommendation:
The colder weather and holidays increase the amount of time people congregate indoors. Indoor activities do increase the risk of COVID-19 spreading. If you are holding a family/friend gathering, consider implementing the following steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19:
- Gatherings are for well people: people who are sick, have COVID-19, are a close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering
- Increase indoor ventilation: ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus.
- Wear a mask- wear a mask around all people who are outside of your immediate household. Despite being with family and friends that you may feel safe around, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
- Limit the number of guests- it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 10 or fewer people with physical distancing.
- Practice physical distancing- space out chairs at the table and consider not staying with family and friends in their home.
For more information on how to celebrate Fall and Winter holidays safely, visit the CDC COVID-19 Holiday Celebrations webpage.