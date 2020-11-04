Governor Brown extends order for public safety in election aftermath

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has extended her executive order to prevent election-related violence as the country awaits the presidential election results.
The order was set to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th, has been extended until Friday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m. unless it is rescinded or extended before then. The executive order under ORS Chapter 401 created a joint incident command structure for public safety.
“Across the United States, elections officials are working hard to ensure that every vote is counted, and it may be several days until we know the results of this election,” said Governor Brown. “It’s important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis.
“All Oregonians have the right to free expression and peaceful assembly. But political violence, intimidation, and property destruction will not be tolerated. We are all in this together––so let’s work together to keep our fellow Oregonians safe.”
Here is a link to the original plan announcement.