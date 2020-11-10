Jackson County reports 9 outbreaks at long-term care facilities

MEDFORD, Ore. – Public health officials are trying to mitigate several outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Jackson County.
On November 9, Jackson County Public Health said social gatherings, often multi-generational, are playing a significant role in the county’s increasing case counts and outbreaks in nursing homes.
JCPH said it’s currently investigating nine outbreaks in local long-term care facilities, including an outbreak at Avamere Three Fountains that currently has a total of 54 cases. 46 of those cases are residents. One person has died in connection with that particular outbreak.
“The increase of outbreaks in long-term care facilities is a serious concern; these are our most vulnerable populations in these facilities. We must think about how our actions outside of work can have serious consequences for other people, especially when it is your job to care for vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer.
With cold weather and holidays increasing the amount people spend time together indoors, JCPH said it’s important to use the following guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:
- Gatherings are for well people: people who are sick, have COVID-19, are in close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering. Limit the number of gatherings you are attending in a two week period of time. If you are going to be around eldering
- Increase indoor ventilation: ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus.
- Wear a mask– wear a mask around all people who are outside of your immediate household. Despite being with family and friends that you may feel safe around, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
- Limit the number of guests– it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 6 or fewer people with physical distancing for Jackson County.
- Practice physical distancing– space out chairs at the table and consider not staying with family and friends in their home.
For more information on how to celebrate fall and winter holidays safely, visit the CDC COVID-19 Holiday Celebrations webpage.