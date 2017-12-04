Jackson, Josephine Counties get nearly $400k in previously sequestered timber payments

SALEM, Ore. – After announcing 18 Oregon counties will be receiving nearly $1.4 million in previously sequestered timber payments, the Association of O&C Counties released how much they believe each county will receive.
Last week, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the Department of the Interior secured the distribution of the additional funds that were effectively locked away during the Obama Administration. Now, the 2016 timber payments are estimated to total nearly $20 million.
Commissioner Tim Freeman, the Association of O&C Counties’ President, credited the work of Secretary Zinke and Congressman Greg Walden with the successful release of the previously sequestered funds. He said, “Every County will use these much-needed funds for vital services according to their local priorities, from public safety and juvenile programs to elections departments and infrastructure maintenance, and everything in between.”
The release of the sequestered funds is expected to give Jackson and Josephine Counties a boost of over $218,000 and $168,000 respectively.
A breakdown of the estimated payouts provided by the Association of O&C Counties can be viewed HERE.