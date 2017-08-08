Jacksonville cemetery issues warning to visitors

Jacksonville, Or.- Volunteers with the Jacksonville cemetery are reminding others to be careful when visiting.
The cemetery is more than 150 years old and is very fragile, said Dirk Siedlecki, president of Friends of Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery.
In June, one of the headstones in the cemetery was broken into several pieces.
“We have a lot of headstones here that are way over a hundred years old and as hard as we try to maintain them there are a lot of loose ones and it doesn’t take much for it to fall over.” Siedlecki said.
Siedlecki doesn’t believe the incident was an act of vandalism but warns that some of the markers weight more than 100 pounds.
“We don’t want our markers to be damaged and more importantly we don’t want anybody to be injured or even worse killed,” he said.
Signs are now posted around the cemetery to remind others to not sit, lean, stand, or walk on any of the monuments.