JaCo looks to possibly end shared emergency alert system with Josephine Co.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Jackson County is talking about the possibility of ending a near decade-long relationship in sharing emergency alerts with JCounty.

Jackson county administrator, Danny Jordan said during a staff meeting last week, he wasn’t sure if the county should continue to share the alert system, after recent comments from Josephine County commissioners.

Josephine County’s Emergency Management director, Emily Ring, resigned from her position.

Late last month, Josephine County commissioners were deciding whether or not to post the open position.

In that session, commissioners discussed whether the county even needed an emergency management department.

“Do we have to have an emergency management department?” Commissioner Herman Baertschier said. “I’d say every county has an emergency management department,” HR director JJ Scofield said. “I mean we used to not have it,” Commissioner Herman Baertschier said. “Everything is an emergency now, so yes, we do have to have an emergency management department,” Commissioner Dan DeYoung said.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to post the job.

Commissioner Herman Baertschier said he does not see any changes coming to the shared system.

However, Jackson County commissioner Rick Dyer said they will be monitoring the hiring process in Josephine County, before making a decision on the contract.

