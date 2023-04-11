Motorcyclist crashes after leading police pursuit

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing while attempting to elude police.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said deputies attempted to pull over a red and black motorcycle driving recklessly on Table Rock Road in Central Point just after 1 p.m.

According to JCSO, the motorcycle eluded the deputy while driving recklessly, and also another two deputies after that.

Police said eventually, the motorcyclist lost control near White City and laid the bike after crossing into an oncoming lane of a curve.

JCSO said the suspect attempted to run away, but deputies were able to stop and arrest him just after 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Tony Ray Brower-Aishanna of Central Point, according to police.

JCSO said he is facing multiple charges including four counts of elude by vehicle and four counts of reckless driving.

Officials said the suspect suffered a broken arm and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

