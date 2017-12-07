JCSO focused patrols on N. Foothill Road

Medford, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is focusing patrols on North Foothill Road.
On Wednesday, deputies cited three drivers for speeding, two for cell phone use, and six for driving with a suspended license. The sheriff’s office said North Foothill Road is an area of concern, because of its high volume of drivers and high rates of crashes.
“Foothill Road is a really popular route people use to avoid the highway – basically between Medford and White City or Eagle Point – so it gets a lot more traffic than really it was intended to have,” said Sergeant Julie Denney, JCSO.
The sheriff’s office said if you would like to see deputies focus on a traffic problem in your neighborhood, you can call dispatch to request extra patrol.