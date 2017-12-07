Home
JCSO focused patrols on N. Foothill Road

Medford, Ore. —  The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is focusing patrols on North Foothill Road.

On Wednesday, deputies cited three drivers for speeding, two for cell phone use, and six for driving with a suspended license. The sheriff’s office said North Foothill Road is an area of concern, because of its high volume of drivers and high rates of crashes.

“Foothill Road is a really popular route people use to avoid the highway – basically between Medford and White City or Eagle Point – so it gets a lot more traffic than really it was intended to have,” said Sergeant Julie Denney, JCSO.

The sheriff’s office said if you would like to see deputies focus on a traffic problem in your neighborhood, you can call dispatch to request extra patrol.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

