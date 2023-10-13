New Asante pavilion closer to completion

MEDFORD, Ore. – The new Asante Rogue Regional Patient Pavilion is getting closer to completion and we’re getting an inside look.

The six story patient pavilion will hold 64 critical care beds on the third and fourth floors. That’s a 45% increase in capacity.

All rooms will be bigger with new technology. They’ll also be equipped with positive or negative pressure to keep harmful germs away from immunocompromised patients.

Additionally, there will be 20 operating rooms with the most advanced technology.

The top two floors of the new building will care specifically for women, babies and children.

The pavilion is expected to open in early 2024.

