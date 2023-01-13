Jeremy Markiewicz sworn in as a Jackson County Circuit Court Judge

Posted by Ethan McReynolds January 12, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A new judge was sworn into the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Judge Jeremy Markiewicz was sworn in on Thursday to take over for Judge Lorenzo Mejia.

Markiewicz has served as the Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Jackson County DA’s Office since 2013.

He also serves on the board of the Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon and the Southern Oregon Fraud and Financial Securities Team.

“I get to continue to serve the citizens of Jackson County, and to ensure that whether it’s the civil or the criminal justice system, is working and functioning for all the people in Jackson County,” Markiewicz said.

He said that his wife and family’s support is a big reason he’s gotten to this point in his career.

Ethan McReynolds
