SOHS hoping to preserve Mail Tribune archives

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society is hoping it can preserve the Mail Tribune’s archives.

SOHS preserves archives for several organizations, including us here at KOBI-TV NBC5.

Its Executive Director said the non-profit is aware of the Mail Tribune’s history in our region.

“The editors of the Mail Tribune over time are kind of legendary in Oregon and even national newspaper circles… and we are hopeful that an appropriate mechanism will be set up to preserve all of that material for the public’s benefit.” SOHS Executive Director Ron Kramer.

Kramer said he’s sad about the paper’s demise.

He added that there’s no timeline for an agreement to be reached.