Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her communications director.

She tested positive Monday during her regular testing routine and, according to her spokeswoman, began to develop cold-like symptoms.

The first lady has been in South Carolina vacationing with the president.

President Biden, who was recently infected with COVID-19, tested negative Tuesday, but since he was in close contact with Mrs. Biden, he will continue to mask for the next ten days when indoors and when he is in close proximity of others, which is consistent with CDC guidance.

The first lady will remain in South Carolina in order to isolate as the president returns to the White House Tuesday.