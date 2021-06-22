Job rates increase in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the economy opens up, leisure and hospitality jobs are on the rise in the Rogue Valley.
The Oregon Employment Department said during May, total payroll employment rose by 1,000 jobs in Jackson County and 410 jobs in Josephine County. About half of the jobs were in the leisure and hospitality industry.
“The return of live performances at the Britt Music Festival and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this summer are other positive signs that the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic’s end is now in sight,” the OED said, “The reopening of these and other entertainment venues will likely spur additional job gains in the months ahead. As the state inches closer to 70 percent of the eligible population vaccinated, a more complete reopening for the economy is looking likely soon”
According to the employment department, the only industry with a notable decline was professional and business services in Josephine County, which lost 40 jobs during the month of May.
In both Jackson and Josephine Counties, the number of public education jobs has not recovered like many other private-sector jobs, due in part to less in-person learning.
The Oregon Employment Department will issue June’s unemployment rates and employment data on Tuesday, July 20.