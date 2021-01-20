Joe Biden sworn in as President of the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – It was a moment decades in the making. After serving so many years in the Senate then as vice president, Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States.
With a very limited in-person audience and extra precautions because of a global pandemic, Biden implored the country to work together to unite against injustice and COVID-19.
After nearly 50 years of service in Washington and three bids for the presidency, Joe Biden was finally being sworn in to the highest office in the land.
Along with his vice president, Kamala Harris, who is making history as the first female, first Black, and first south Asian to hold that position.
Three former presidents, including the man Biden stood beside for eight years in the White House, and two former vice presidents among the extremely limited, socially distanced audience.
It was a bittersweet scene for a man who has spent much of his political career working towards this moment.
Biden set the tone for his new administration, saying, “In my first act as president, I’d like you to join me in a moment of silent prayer to remember all those we’ve lost this last year to the pandemic.”