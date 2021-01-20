Man accused of killing his nephew

TRAIL, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in a rural Jackson County community that happened last year.
Investigators said on the afternoon of August 24, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Highway 227 north of Trail.
According to deputies, 25-year-old Steven Garrett Sutton was found dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office worked with numerous local law enforcement agencies in the investigation, which eventually let to the arrest of a suspect on January 15, 2021.
That suspect, identified as 48-year-old Tommy Ray Ormsby, is reportedly the victim’s uncle.
Ormsby was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide.