Josephine County Commissioner race neck and neck

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – While one county commissioner race in Josephine County will go to a run off in the fall, the other is neck and neck.

Approximately 300 votes separate former Senate Minority Leader, Herman Baertshiger, Jr. and Nate Seable, a manager for Oregon State Parks. Baertshiger is currently in the lead. He declined to speak today, but Seable said he’s eagerly waiting for the results to be finalized.

“It’s a very close race. Much closer than anybody or very few people imagined considering my opponent is a sitting state senator,” says Seable, “I’ve had a few people approach me about the possibility of a recount. I don’t know, I guess we’ll see.”

The Josephine County Clerk says several hundred ballots still need to be reviewed for potential errors and more need to be brought to the county to be counted.

