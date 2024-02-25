Klamath County Fair announces Billy Currington

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair is announcing its first act. Country artist Bill Currington will play August 3rd, at 6:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now on the Klamath County Fair website. General Admission tickets are $47, and General Admission Party Zone tickets are $57. Admission to the fair is not included with admission purchase.

The fair is set for August 1st through the 4th. We’ll keep you posted as more acts are announced.

The Klamath County Fairgrounds website indicates the other two featured performers will be announced on Monday, February 26, and Monday, March 4.

