Josephine County Fair preps for opening day

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Preparations for the Josephine County Fair are underway this week. The four-day fair begins this Wednesday.
This year’s fair theme will honor veterans and those in the community that have served. Both veterans and active service members are allowed free entry every day.
Along with events catered to veterans, there will be plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy from a live battle of the bands to camel rides.
“We are full for vendors so we’re super excited about that and it really just kind of creates a full fair and really an opportunity for everyone to get together and just have a great time,” said Tamara Martin, fairground and
As in year’s past according to Martin, there will be a designated free speech zone set up at the fair. However, because you must pay admission into the fair, the fairgrounds will not allow any handouts, loudspeakers or graphic signs in the zone.
