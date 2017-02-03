Lego Life: The social network for kids

New York, N.Y. – The dangers of social networks are a very real concern for many parents of young children. Many are reluctant to let their kids near Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat.
Now, a social network that promises safety for kids under the age of 13 has arrived.
Lego Life launched this week, according to a report by USA Today. The app is designed to connect kids to fellow Lego fans and allow them to interact with their favorite Lego characters and groups.
Along with Lego quizzes and challenges, kids are encouraged to share their digital and physical Lego creations with one another. Kids may leave the app for a time to build something out of real Legos to show off to their friends—something the Lego Life crew is perfectly fine with.
So just how does Lego Life keep your child safe? First, kids are prevented from sharing personal information, random name generators create a profile for your child using three silly words strung together. Parents are asked to verify their child’s account via email.
Kids can post pictures of their Lego creations, but there can’t be any people or identifying information in the images.
All content, including comments, is monitored by Lego employees. In fact, children can’t use words to comment, but they’re presented with a list of emojis, stickers or prewritten phrases.
Parents may want to keep in mind the free app is in effect a great big advertisement for the Lego brand. If you’d like to download the app, click HERE for iOS or HERE for Android.