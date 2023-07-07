Josephine County food bank youth internship

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Food Bank is doing a youth internship program this year.

It is an intensive 11-week program at the food bank’s Raptor Creek Farm in Grants Pass.

The program will teach children a range of skills to provide them a pathway to escape poverty and explore new possibilities.

“Hey, I got to go up in this huge truck and look over the farm, I mean we were 70 feet in the air. It was crazy”, said Daisie Crist, student volunteer.

“We are trying to inspire our local youth to get involved in the trades and especially youth who struggled economically or socially”, said Kristin Smith, raptor creek farm.

The program is supported by Pacific Power through their safety and wellness grant.

Several line workers from pacific power showed up today with trucks and gear and shared their experience.

The Josephine County Food Bank feeds 15, 000 people a month.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.