Rogue Eagles holding weekend air show

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Rogue Eagles will be holding it annual air show this weekend.

The event will be from 11 am to 2 PM at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point.

This year’s theme will be The Wonder of Flight and will feature a variety of radio control aircraft including turbine jets, helicopters, biplanes, rockets and more.

“We are excited because we know that there is audience of all ages, the kids the adults, grandparents, everybody has something that they can enjoy and it’s just our privilege to be able to share it with the public.”, said Rob Merriman, Rogue Eagles.

The event is free for kids and $5 for adults or $10 per car.

Proceeds will be donated to The Children Miracle Network.

Rogue Eagles said it is the second largest RC Airplane Club in Oregon with over 130 members.

