Josephine County parks dept. helps clean BLM lands during shutdown

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County Parks Department is pitching in amid the government shutdown, announcing today that their staff will be cleaning some BLM parks until the shutdown ends.
The parks department won’t get to all the BLM locations but will clean up the ones used most frequently. Rangers will be stopping by to clean toilets, empty trash cans and pick up any loose trash.
The decision to add to the county cleaning route came after the Governor directed Oregon State Parks staff to clean federal locations during the shutdown.
The county parks director says they have the resources to help and believe it’s the right thing to do.
“That trash isn’t wandering into our rivers and water resources, it’s going to be a heck of a job if everyone neglects it for the month when those federal rangers come back on,” Josephine County Parks Director, Sarah Garceau said.
If anyone sees any issues on BLM lands you’re asked to contact the Josephine County Parks Department at (541) 474-5285 or you can email [email protected]
