Josephine County, Ore.- The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is facing a $2.1 Million dollar shortfall in the next budget year, which begins July 1, according to Sheriff Dave Daniel.
Sheriff Daniel and Josephine County Commissioners discussed the shortfall Thursday. Without a new revenue source, the Sheriff’s Office may have to shutter its patrol division, layoff jail employees and reduce the jail to 80 beds.
Thursday, Sheriff Daniel proposed a five year .93 cent per thousand property tax levy which would go on the ballot in May. Daniel said the levy would bring in $6 Million, allowing the county to fund the department and expand the jail to 185 beds. An expansion of the jail would allow the county to take in all arrestees. Daniel said the levy would also allow the the county and City of Grants Pass to cancel a $1 Million contract for jail beds.
If a levy passed, Sheriff Daniel said he would need $1.05 Million from the county to sustain services from July 1, 2017 until the levy took effect.
The suggested levy has to be further vetted by the county before a decision is made as to whether it will go on the ballot.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 for updates.