State agency looking into high power bills

Southern Oregon — Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission is looking into unusually high bills submitted by local Pacific Power customers.
Some customers complained after receiving December and January bills that were two to three times higher than normal.
Pacific Power said the increase was due to cold winter weather and additional days added to the billing cycle because crews couldn’t get through the snow to read meters.
That explanation didn’t make sense to some customers who decided to take action and submit their bills to the PUC.
“We look at the usage, we look at the charges, we compare the usage to the charges, and we make sure nothing else is going on,” said Michael Dougherty, chief operation officer of the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
As customers continue to watch their power bills, the PUC will continue to investigate.
“I have an economist looking at the variations with the weather and trying to do work back on the bills,” Holden told NBC5.
Customers who would like their bills investigated can call the Oregon Public Utility Commission at 1-800-522-2404.