Josephine County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting volunteers to help with some of their day-to-day activities.
“Special functions include community activities, vacation home checks, court security, managing our substations as well as other events and office details,” JSCO wrote.
If you’d like to offer up your assistance to the sheriff’s office, you can fill out an application on the county’s website: http://www.co.josephine.or.us
Prospective volunteers can also contact volunteers at the Merlin and Cave Junction substaions.