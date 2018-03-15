Oregon Zoo starts “Amazon-style” animal reviews

(CNN) – Zoos all over the world are tweeting Amazon-style reviews of their animals and they are as hilarious as they are cute.
The tweets are a riff on Amazon’s product rating system, where customers provide feedback. Most are touting their creatures’ features
Like this octopus:
⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
love that it fits any space. adjustable color to match your mood/location. extremely grippy base. ink included, but stylus sold separate if you need that go with the squid sizes. note: don’t pair with another or they stop working #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/70IxwYRp0Z
— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018
Or this Owl:
⭐⭐⭐⭐ YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED
This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018
Or this mama kangaroo:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Comes with spare included. Excellent value #rateaspecies #mothersday pic.twitter.com/bdmVWWX9D5
— ABC Wildlife Park (@ABCWildPark) March 11, 2018
Other jokingly play the role of unsatisfied customers, claiming this duck-billed platypus was “not what I ordered”:
⭐NOT WHAT I ORDERED
I ordered a duck, otter, and beaver bundle apparently there was some kind of freak accident in shipping or something. Contacted shipper, they claim no error. Bad seller. NEVER BUYING AGAIN!#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/e13u4K657F
— Tyger (@TygerWDR) March 9, 2018
It all stared with a post about an otte Tweeted by the Oregon Zoo:
⭐⭐⭐⭐ FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018
It’s now spawned a full-blown trend, complete with a hashtag: #rateaspecies