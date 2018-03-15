Home
Oregon Zoo starts “Amazon-style” animal reviews

Oregon Zoo starts “Amazon-style” animal reviews

News Regional Top Stories

(CNN) – Zoos all over the world are tweeting Amazon-style reviews of their animals and they are as hilarious as they are cute.

The tweets are a riff on Amazon’s product rating system, where customers provide feedback. Most are touting their creatures’ features

Like this octopus:

Or this Owl:

Or this mama kangaroo:

Other jokingly play the role of unsatisfied customers, claiming this duck-billed platypus was “not what I ordered”:

It all stared with a post about an otte Tweeted by the Oregon Zoo:

It’s now spawned a full-blown trend, complete with a hashtag: #rateaspecies

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics