Home
Josephine County to receive new judge

Josephine County to receive new judge

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore.- Josephine County is set to receive a fifth circuit judge to deal with population growth and a demanding court docket.

Total case filings in the county have increased nearly 25 percent since 2016.

Judge Lindi Baker says the position will help cases move in a more timely fashion.

“We have a lot of cases that have timelines that have to be met at a certain date and with our limited judicial resources right now we are frankly struggling to meet those deadlines,” she said.

Currently four judges hold position in the courthouse.

Josephine County residents will choose the new judge from three candidates in the May election.

The selected judge is set to start in January 2019.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics