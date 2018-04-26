Josephine County to receive new judge

Grants Pass, Ore.- Josephine County is set to receive a fifth circuit judge to deal with population growth and a demanding court docket.
Total case filings in the county have increased nearly 25 percent since 2016.
Judge Lindi Baker says the position will help cases move in a more timely fashion.
“We have a lot of cases that have timelines that have to be met at a certain date and with our limited judicial resources right now we are frankly struggling to meet those deadlines,” she said.
Currently four judges hold position in the courthouse.
Josephine County residents will choose the new judge from three candidates in the May election.
The selected judge is set to start in January 2019.