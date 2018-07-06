JSCO: avoid remote areas along Oregon-California border

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Klamathon Fire burning in northern California is prompting Jackson County officials to issue a warning to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re preemptively urging civilians to avoid forested areas near the Oregon-California border. Officials are worried people in remote areas may have trouble receiving notices and evacuating quickly if it becomes necessary.
JCSO said areas of concern include the Pacific Crest Trail, Mt. Ashland and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. “Prevention is key,” deputies wrote, “search and rescue crews may be prohibited from engaging in search missions due to fire danger.”
The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management are expected to coordinate further advisories and closures.