Judge Barrett confirmation hearings: day 3

While the hearings continue Thursday, Wednesday is the last day we will hear from her before her likely confirmation to the bench. Democrats are expected to continuing to suss out her views on major issues despite the virtually assured outcome.
Republicans are hoping to wrap up the hearing and get her confirmed in less than two weeks. For Democrats, it’s the last chance to pin the judge down on legal opinions.
Like many nominees before her, Judge Barrett proclaimed her judicial independence and deftly sidestepped some of the toughest questions.
Despite the high stakes, the questioning has been thorough but largely free of fireworks because Democrats know this is likely a fight they can’t win.
Republicans seem collectively pleased with her performance.
But women’s groups, in particular, are expressing alarm after Judge Barrett conceded she doesn’t see the landmark Roe v. Wade case as “settled law.”
The LGBTQ+ community is taking issue with this moment: “I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference,” Barrett said.
Activists are arguing sexual orientation is not a preference.
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said, “The LGTBQ community should be rightly concerned whether you would uphold their constitutional right to marry.”
With the election 20 days away, Barrett refused to say she’d recuse herself from cases involving President Trump or the election.
On this last day of questioning, Republicans are eager to move on and Democrats determined to put Judge Barrett to the test before she claims a lifetime seat.
The hearing continues Thursday with outside witnesses, and Republicans hope to have a final vote the week of October 26.