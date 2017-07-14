Jury deliberates in Medford murder trial

Medford, Ore. – Day three of a Medford murder trial, and the fate of the defendant is now in the hands of the jury.
Shane Anthony Zornes is accused of shooting and killing Isaac Deleon in 2015 outside a downtown Medford bar.
Jurors heard from Zornes himself Thursday morning.
He described his home life and how he survived being shot twice when he was younger.
He also shared that he felt threatened by Isaac Deleon the night of the shooting, and that’s why he says he pulled the trigger.
“I warned him, like two to three times, not to come or I will shoot him. And he still kept reaching for his waistband, making threatening moves,” Zornes testified. “He took a step forward, and then that’s when uh… my gut instinct uh kicked in. ‘Kill or be killed'”
The question for the jury: Whether Zornes’ act was intentional, or reckless.
The prosecution says he intentionally decided to keep a gun by his side and pull the trigger.
On the other hand, the defense says he acted in accordance with what he has lived through and he was intoxicated which affected his judgement.