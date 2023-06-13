Jury finds Pacific Power negligent in 2020 Labor Day fires

Posted by Ethan McReynolds June 12, 2023

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – A verdict has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Pacific Power over the devastating 2020 Labor Day weekend wildfires.

A Multnomah County jury ruled that Pacific Power was negligent in the 2020 wildfires.

That includes the South Obenchain Fire in Jackson County.

The other fires involved are the Echo Mountain Fire Complex, the Santiam Canyon Fire Complex, and the 242 Fire.

The jury returned its decision Monday morning saying Pacific Power was negligent, reckless, and willful and should be held financially liable for homes destroyed in the fires.

The jury awarded more than $55 million, collectively, to 17 homeowners who sued PacifiCorp, Pacific Power’s parent company.

After the verdict was announced, Pacific Power released a statement saying the company will appeal and believes it will win.

It also pointed to escalating climate change, challenging state and federal forest management, and population growth as reasons for growing wildfire risk.

One fire that was noticeably absent from the lawsuit is the Almeda Fire.

Local law enforcement has said it was human-caused, but no information has been released beyond that.

That’s despite multiple agencies calling it the largest criminal investigation in Jackson County history.

