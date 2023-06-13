The Rogue Valley Chorale is sending off its 50th season with a bang

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Chorale was hard at work Monday, practicing for its final concert of the group’s 50th season.

The Chorale is wrapping up its 50th season with a performance that’s been months in the making. The Hops and Pops event.

The concert won’t be a typical choir performance. Instead, it will feature some popular music from the 50s to the 80s and much more.

New this year there will be a wide selection of vendors at the event, treating guests to all kinds of beer, wine, and food while they enjoy the show.

“You spend months preparing and even a full year of just planning before you even start the rehearsal process for a concert like this so there are a lot of nerves a lot of excitement a little sadness knowing it’s coming to an end,” said Music Director for the Rogue Valley Chorale, Jerron Jorgensen.

The Hops and Pops concerts last for two days. June 15th and 16th, at the Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland. Both shows start at 7 pm.

