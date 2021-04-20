Jury resumes deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – This is day two of jury deliberations in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Jurors are meeting behind closed doors at an undisclosed location.
The 12-person jury is made up of six people who are white, four who are Black and two who are multiracial.
Jurors are deliberating three separate charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd on May 25th, 2020.
Jurors will remain sequestered throughout their deliberations and until the verdicts are read in court.
Three other fired officers who assisted in restraining Floyd being are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.