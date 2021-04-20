Schumer calls for marijuana legalization nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling for the federal legalization of marijuana.
Speaking Tuesday on the Senate floor, Senator Schumer said marijuana charges have harmed people for the rest of their lives.
Senator Schumer pointed out that several states have legalized marijuana and the “experiments” have proven successful.
He said, “For decades, young men and women — disproportionately young men and women of color — have been arrested and jailed for even carrying a small amount of marijuana; a charge that often came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record from which they might never recover being rejected for job after job.”
Schumer added the war on drugs has become “a war on people.”