KCC hopes to bring all students back by summer of 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon colleges and universities are welcoming the new year, hoping to bring all students back to the classroom by summer of 2021.

Currently, Klamath Community College says students have the option of remote or in-person instruction.

Class sizes are greatly reduced and other safety measures are enforced.

It says the option of online or distance learning has always been available to students.

But now, more students are choosing distance learning than ever before.

“They have children that might be working or studying at home right now,” said Jamie Jennings, vice president of academic affairs at Klamath Community College. “We have a lot of folks working remotely so distance education really supports their current needs and their family needs.”

Jennings says it will be interesting to see how many students continue to take online classes in the future.

Rogue Community College says instruction will continue as it was in the fall term with a few courses offering in person instruction.

The rest will remain online.

