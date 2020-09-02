Kentucky school quiz questioned by police

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ken. (WLEX/NBC) –A fifth-grade quiz given to Kentucky students caused outrage from police officers.
Monday night, a copy of the quiz was posted on the Kentucky Peace Officers Association’s Facebook page.
Students had to explain the relationship between two high-profile police-involved shooting cases in the news recently, Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.
One of the answers given was: “Both were victims of police violence, sparking protests against racial injustice.”
KPOA felt educators were promoting a political agenda, heavily criticized the question, and want a meeting on the matter.
Ashlyn Reed, a daughter of a police officer, can understand why some officers are upset but she doesn’t have a problem with the question. She explained, “Understand completely if you have your feelings hurt by that especially if you have given your life to the force but you also have to be willing to adapt to the new world.”
Fayette County Schools said they are committed to helping their students become civically engaged online and to be able to “think critically about the world around them.”