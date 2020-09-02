ODOT warns of safe driving practices, specifically on Hwy 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — With labor day weekend coming up, Oregon Department of Transportation is warning of safe driving practices, specifically on some of our more dangerous highways, like 199 or Redwood Highway.
ODOT spokesman Gary Leaming says there have been over 200 crashes on Highway 199 this year. However, there’s been fewer fatalities. There’s been one this year, compared to four this time last year.
Leaming says this is partially due to stepped up police patrols in the area and one specific area being designated a safety corridor, where fines double. The safety corridor is seven miles of highway, between Selma and Cave Junction.
“We’re seeing a lot of high speed crashes. A lot of people are going way over the speed limit, so obey the speed limit, take your time, plan ahead. Get there in one piece and obviously get home in one piece,” Leaming said.
This weekend, several police agencies will be conducting saturation patrols, focusing on DUII enforcement in Josephine County and Jackson County. ODOT anticipates highways, like 199 and 101, will be extremely busy with so many people headed to the coast to cool off.
