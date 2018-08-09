Kerry Tymchuk named “Statesman of the Year”

PORTLAND, Ore. – Reedsport native Kerry Tymchuk has been selected as the 2018 Statesman of the Year by Oregon Business and Industry.
The award recognizes leaders for their achievements in public service.
In the past, he’s served as Marion County Deputy District Attorney and on the Oregon Lottery Commission.
Tymchuk is currently serving as a member of the Oregon State Fair Council and is the Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society.
The award will be presented to Tymchuk at a dinner event in Portland on September 13th.