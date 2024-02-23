Britt Festival Orchestra’s 2024 season reveal

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Orchestra revealed their 2024 season during a party and fundraiser in Jacksonville on Thursday night.

BFO’s 62nd season from June 13 to the 29th will feature pianist Gabriela Montero, violinist Geneva Lewis, Alex Gonzalez, and cellist Joshua Roman, and more.

This season will have two guest conductors, including newcomer Alexandra Arrieche and returning director Peter Bay. Bay says he was thrilled to be invited back, “To get the call to come back and to try to help bridge between Teddy’s tenure and what’s to come. I was very, very honored and pleased.”

The orchestra will also be holding a live accompaniment to Star Wars: A New Hope after so much success with last season’s accompaniment to The Princess Bride.

CEO for the Britt Music and Arts Festival Abby McKee says the festival is in dedication to James Collier who passed away August of last year.

You can find out more information on Britt’s website.

