Klamath County Jail inmate dies following suicide attempt

KLAMATH FALLS Ore. – A Klamath County Jail inmate who attempted to take his life August 14th has died of his injuries.

The 53-year-old man attempted suicide in a booking cell last Wednesday evening.

While corrections deputies were able to re-establish a pulse, the man died Friday at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

The name of the man has not been released.

Sheriff Chris Kaber says the man’s mother is requesting privacy.

The incident remains under investigation.

