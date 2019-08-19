Home
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Crater Lake National Park

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – The body of a swimmer who drowned Sunday at Crater Lake National Park has been recovered.

Klamath County 911 was notified of a possible drowning at Crater Lake at 4:44 Sunday afternoon.

A park spokesperson says a 27-year-old man jumped into the lake at the Cleetwood Cove area and failed to surface.

Divers were able to locate the body from a ledge about 90 feet down.

The name of the man has not been released. it’s believed he was a student at Oregon State University.

