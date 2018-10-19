Klamath County officer-involved shooting case transferred to state attorneys

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The investigation into an officer-involved shooting north of Klamath Falls will be handled by the Oregon Department of Justice.
Phillip Moskios, Jr. was shot and killed by police on October 5th on Highway 97 near Modoc Point.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Oregon Attorney General’s Office.
“We believe that that is important given the intimacy and familiarity that our office has with the local involved officers, and also the participation of the DEA agent,” Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello explained.
Police say Moskios assaulted an Oregon State Police trooper during a traffic stop and fled the scene prior to the shooting. His passenger, Amanda Yost, was arrested following a five-hour manhunt.