Klamath County substation damaged in attack, FBI says

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about a shooting at an electrical substation in Klamath County.
The FBI said in the early morning hours of June 1, 2019, someone using large-caliber firearms shot a transformer and power regulator at the “Mowitch” off Highway 58 about three miles west of Highway 97 between Chemult and Crescent.
According to investigators, about 1,000 people temporarily lost power due to the attack, which was estimated to cost Mid-State Electric Cooperative about $400,000 to repair.
“To date,” the FBI said, “no group or person has claimed responsibility for the attack.”
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call their local FBI office or submit an anonymous tip at https://tips.fbi.gov/