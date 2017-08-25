Klamath County teen sentenced for murder of his grandmother

Klamath Falls, Ore.- A Klamath Falls teen will spend at least 30 years in prison for murdering his grandmother on New Year’s Eve.
A settlement conference was held Friday in which 18-year-old Alek Wright agreed to a murder plea. As part of the plea, Wright will be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
Police say Wright murdered his 74-year-old grandmother, Judith Anne Rose, in a home on Homestead Lane in Keno on the night of Dec. 31, 2016. The details of, and circumstances surrounding, the murder were not immediately released.