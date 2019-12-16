Klamath Falls Air Force base warning service members about CBD

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – A local U.S. Air Force fighter wing is warning service members about cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD.
In recent years, CBD has become increasingly common. It’s touted as a pain reliever and anxiety reducer, among many other things. However, the U.S. Air Force is ramping up its efforts to warn airmen that even though CBD may be legal, it could cause positive drug tests and is not permitted for service members.
“Many of these products are now available in our local community and military members may not be aware,” said Col. Brad Orgeron, the 173rd Fighter Wing vice-commander. “CBD oils and hemp derivative products are beginning to appear in commercially available food and beverage products along with personal care products.”
According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, CBD labels can, in some cases, not reflect the actual amount of CBD, and they may fail properly label THC. This could lead to a positive drug test and result in separation from service.
“The wing commits exhaustive resources in recruiting, training, and retaining our service members who are technically skilled and valuable to our team. We simply cannot afford to lose any Airmen to drug abuse,” Col. Orgeron said.